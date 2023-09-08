Bob Barker's Girlfriend and Team Working To Get Him Memorial Town Square

Bob Barker's name could soon grace an intersection in Hollywood ... his longtime girlfriend and management team are working on getting him a memorial town square.

Roger Neal, Bob's longtime publicist, tells TMZ ... Bob's girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, and Bob's reps are working with the City of Los Angeles to make a potential "Bob Barker Memorial Square" a reality.

We're told Bob's camp is talking with City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district includes Hollywood, to see which intersection works best for a Barker tribute.

The late 'Price Is Right' host lived in Hollywood on Outpost Drive since the 1950s, and we're told the city agrees it's a no-brainer to remember him with a town square named in his honor ... so it sounds like location is the main hurdle.

Bob's publicist previously helped shepherd memorial town squares for Carol Burnett and Mickey Rooney in L.A. ... which would seem to bode well for Barker's camp.

TMZ broke the story ... PETA previously asked the city to honor Bob with Bob Barker Blvd. in front of their office on Sunset Blvd.

We're told Nancy and Bob's team are not a part of PETA's plans, and this is a totally separate memorial.