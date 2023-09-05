Bob Barker's Cause Of Death Revealed as Alzheimer's Disease

Bob Barker's cause of death has been revealed as a result of Alzheimer's disease, TMZ has learned.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the 99-year-old 'Price Is Right' icon suffered from Alzheimer's, something he's never addressed publicly before. It's unclear exactly how long Bob battled the disease, but the docs say his death came "years" after his Alzheimer's began.

You'll recall, Bob also suffered multiple falls over the years -- he had minor battles with skin cancer, and took 2 trips to the hospital for issues with his back in 2018.

For those unaware, Bob -- who has been a vegetarian for over 4 decades -- teamed up with PETA back in 2013 to highlight the benefits of the diet, saying giving up meat can help prevent the onset of the brain disorder.

TMZ broke the story, Bob's rep told us he died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on August 26 ... and his passing has been met with an outpour of love across the globe.

CBS thanked Bob for "making countless people's dreams come true" for decades on "The Price Is Right" ... and PETA said his longtime involvement with the org cemented him as "a national animal rights treasure."