'Home Alone' House Hits Airbnb For One Night Only

The iconic house from 'Home Alone' is ready to play host to some lucky guests ... and while folks spending the night won't have to ward off bandits, they can still set the booby traps!!!

In celebration of the upcoming release of "Home Sweet Home Alone," Buzz McCallister is hosting a super rare overnight stay at the family's Chicago home, while the McCallisters are once again away for the holidays.

The famous home from the OG movie is being converted into an Airbnb for one night only ... and 4 guests can relive their favorite moments from the Christmas classic for only $25!!!

If you're lucky enough to snag the spot, a night inside the 'Home Alone' crib will have you feeling like Macaulay Culkin.

The place will be decked out with holiday decorations, including twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed Christmas tree ... one of little Kevin McCallister's favorites.

Don't worry about the Sticky Bandits, but have fun setting up the booby traps ... and laugh because you're not the one sidestepping them!

Of course, a night in the McCallister house wouldn't be complete without splashing aftershave and screaming in the bathroom mirror.

Pig out with all the '90s junk food you can stomach, plus plenty of Chicago's finest pizza and a candlelit dinner with Kraft macaroni and cheese.

Buzz is hosting, so naturally, there's a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula ... which probably won't crawl on your face. No crowbars needed.

The movie inside the movie, "Angels With Filthy Souls," isn't long enough to really make your night ... instead, enjoy a viewing of the film franchise's newest offering, "Home Sweet Home Alone."

If LEGO is your thing ... the place comes with a 'Home Alone' kit to bring home.