'Cobra Kai' Mansion Selling for $2.4 Mil, Will Become Airbnb

"Cobra Kai" fans may soon be able to stay in the famous mansion featured on the show, because the new buyer's got plans to make it happen ... via Airbnb.

Our real estate sources tell us ... the 9,214-square-foot home -- which is actually located in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, GA and not Encino, CA -- just went under contract for $2.4 million ... though it's still in the process of closing.

When it does, we're told the anonymous buyer will turn the 6-bed, 6.5-bath Villa Flora mansion into a luxury Airbnb where devoted "Cobra Kai" fans can stay ... with plenty of room on the 1.1-acre lot to practice their karate moves.

It's interesting -- a few months ago Jamie Foxx showed interest in purchasing the property, but he didn't pull the trigger. Whoever did got a good deal ... more than $200k below asking price.