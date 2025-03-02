'SNL' Spoofs Trump, Zelensky Oval Office Showdown, Mike Myers Makes Cameo

"Saturday Night Live" wasted no time tackling the explosive Oval Office shouting match between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ... and Mike Myers made a surprise cameo.

The show's cold open spoofed last week's infamous Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelensky and J.D. Vance when they were discussing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine when things got heated.

The bit began with Mikey Day, who played Zelensky and James Austin Johnson as Trump. The fake Trump introduces himself as "President and CEO of Gaza Hotel and Casino." He says ... "I’d like to welcome President Zelensky to this incredible trap."

The comedian goes on to make jabs at fake Zelensky's outfit saying ... "I’d like to thank President Zelensky for dressing like casual Star Trek. We love Star Trek because there’s no DEI. The white guy was the leader and he bossed around Spock who was, I believe, Guatemalan."

Mike Myers, who makes a surprise cameo to portray DOGE head Elon Musk, enters the scene. He's wearing a 'tech support' t-shirt and black jeans while holding a red chainsaw.

The fake Trump says to Myers .... "Elon we love your outfit, very official and very respectful. And I love when he gets that chainsaw right to my head." Myers claims in the bit that the Oval Office belongs to him. "We love mass firings because you don’t have to know what any of their names are or what exactly they do," he says.

During the show's Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost mentioned how Zelensky was asked to leave the White House after the showdown and later went on Fox News to say he thinks he can still salvage his relationship with Trump. To which Jost said, "is like Justin Baldoni saying I'd love to work with Blake again."