Donald Trump Rips 'Lazy Ass' Baseball Over Pete Rose, Promises Full Pardon

Opening Day is still a few weeks away, but President Donald Trump threw one high and tight Friday night ... torching baseball for not enshrining the late legend Pete Rose in Cooperstown!

POTUS, a big baseball fan, unloaded on MLB leadership and HOF voters, blasting commish Rob Manfred (although not by name) and writers for keeping the all-time hit leader out of the Hall, even in death.

"Major League Baseball didn't have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as 'Charlie Hustle,' into the Baseball Hall of Fame," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME!"

DT's not wrong about Rose being better than most in Cooperstown (and that's saying a lot!). The Cincinnati Reds legend was one of the very greatest to grace a diamond.

47 continued, promising to wipe the slate clean for Rose ... after he was convicted of failing to report income he earned from signing autographs, a felony, in 1990.

"Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn't have been gambling on baseball, but only ever on HIS TEAM WINNING. He never bet against himself, or the other team."

The president ended his diatribe by highlighting a few of Pete's career achievements and with a warning for baseball.

"He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history. Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though it's far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Rose was permanently banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 after an investigation concluded he wagered on baseball (which he later admitted to), leaving him ineligible for the Hall.

Despite pressure over the years from fans and people like Trump (who previously spoke out for Pete), MLB hasn't budged on their stance.