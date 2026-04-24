Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Photog NOT Private Eye Hired By Suspecting Spouse

The photographer who snapped the pics of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini lookin' all cozy in Arizona was NOT a private investigator hired by a scorned spouse, despite the internet rumor.

In the wake of the Page Six photos, a theory has emerged online ... with fans speculating that Jen Vrabel, wife of the Patriots head coach, or Kevin Goldschmidt, the NFL insider's husband, recruited a P.I. to catch Vrabel and Russini in the act.

As juicy as that'd be, it just ain't the truth.

In reality, TMZ Sports has learned a local couple happened to be vacationing at Ambiente, a luxury boutique resort in Sedona, AZ, on March 28, just like Mike and Dianna.

We're told the husband is a big sports fan, and he recognized Vrabel ... so they snapped several pics showing them lounging at the pool and in the hot tub.

After the story dropped, Vrabel and Russini both denied they were doing anything wrong ... insisting they were part of a larger group.

To our knowledge, neither ever provided proof that was true.

Making things even worse, more photos have come to light. They were spotted kissing at a bar in 2020, and we posted photos of them at a casino in 2024, just a week after the Titans fired Vrabel as head coach.

In light of the new pics, Vrabel announced he was going to miss the last day of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek counseling, admitting his "previous actions don't meet the standard."

As for Russini, she resigned from her job at The Athletic earlier this month.