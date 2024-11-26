'Home Alone' House Gets Police Presence, Still a Huge Holiday Draw

Play video content BACKGRID

The "Home Alone" house is still making people scream more than 2 decades after the Christmas movie's release ... requiring police to keep a close eye on the abode each winter.

Deputy Chief Dylan Majcher of the Winnetka, Illinois police department tells TMZ ... the famed house featured in the 'Home Alone' franchise gets an increase in police presence this time of year ... every year.

Despite the amount of time that has passed, Deputy Chief Majcher says the home is "surprisingly" still a huge draw for holiday tourists ... who come and snap pictures of the property.

While sightseeing hasn't been a major issue these last 20-plus years, we're told the local police are always on hand to make sure nothing goes awry ... like a traffic jam, which has been a headache for residents in the past.

In fact, Majcher tells us the prior owners of the holiday house never asked for police assistance ... but they've always swung by to be proactive and keep things manageable. We're sure this is reassuring to the home's new owners, who scooped up the property back in June.

Police are specifically camped out near the house during the evening and on weekends ... which is when most people would take the time to peep at the home.

We can't blame fans for wanting to get a glimpse of the house, however ... as it's featured heavily in the first 'Home Alone' flick. Though, most of Kevin McCallister's high jinks were filmed on a sound stage -- which makes sense given all the chaos.