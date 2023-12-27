'Home Alone' Actor Ken Hudson Campbell Thanks Fans For Well Wishes Amid Cancer Scare

"Home Alone" actor Ken Hudson Campbell is thanking his fans for all their support following a recent health scare involving mouth cancer.

Ken's daughter, Michaela, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical bills ... posting a Christmas update on his condition written by the man himself with a smiling photo of him in a Santa hat.

In case you forgot, Ken's smiling Santa image was an homage, of course, to his role as Kris Kringle in the 1990 "Home Alone" movie.

Ken wrote that he was "moved beyond belief by your generosity and well wishes," while also offering his fans a "Merry Christmas and Happy Everything."

According to Michaela, Ken was diagnosed with cancer in October after a tumor started growing on the bottom of his mouth. Since Ken lost his SAG-AFTRA insurance after the COVID pandemic in 2022, they were forced to start the GoFundMe to raise money for his medical bills.

He had surgery a few weeks ago and had the cancer removed, and it looks like Ken is in much better spirits now ... and just in time for the holidays.