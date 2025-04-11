Patrick Schwarzenegger's Fiancée Pestered Him for 'White Lotus' Spoilers

Play video content NBC

Patrick Schwarzenegger says he held out against his fiancée's attempts to cajole 'White Lotus' spoilers out of him ... though he did admit he hooks up on the show -- and revealed his better half's shocking reaction when she finally found out who he got down with.

The actor stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday ... revealing Abby Champion -- to whom he's been engaged since 2023 -- kept asking him questions about episodes before they aired.

Apparently, Patrick says AC wanted to know who dies ... and, when he wouldn't tell her, she followed it up with questions about who Patrick hooked up with on the show.

PS did admit he does the dirty with someone in the show ... but, he left it at that -- and, apparently, let Abby's imagination run wild.

In case you haven't seen the show, spoiler alert ... Patrick's character Saxon kisses his brother Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola, and the two have an incestuous threesome with Chloe, Charlotte Le Bon's character.

Hearing your fiancée only really hooked up with his own brother probably wouldn't provide relief to many people ... but, Patrick says Abby had a different reaction -- joking the two wouldn't have had any fights if he'd just told her he and his onscreen bro were shacking up.