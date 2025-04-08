'The White Lotus' Cut Shocking Sex Scene From Season 3 Finale

"The White Lotus" season finale was full of jaw-dropping twists ... but one of the biggest got scrapped.

Mike White, the writer/creator of HBO's hit series, revealed on "The White Lotus Official Podcast" that Piper Ratliff and Zion Lindsey were originally supposed to have a surprising sex scene in the last episode.

The two characters, played by Sarah Catherine Hook and Nicholas Duvernay, never encountered one another during the show ... but according to White, Piper was supposed to lose her virginity to Zion.

White says he intended for Piper to have a realization while spending the night in the Buddhist monastery that she needed to have her sex for the first time and "get this over with."

Earlier in the season, Piper's brother, Saxon, mocked her about her lack of experience.

Ultimately, White cut the scene from the script because it would've added 10 more minutes to the episode, and the "rom-com vibe" didn't fit in the middle of Piper's father, Tom Ratliff, plotting to kill his family.