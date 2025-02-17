Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Goes Full Frontal in 'The White Lotus'

Arnold Schwarzenegger bared it all in "Terminator" 40 years ago ... and now his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is keeping the family tradition alive -- going full frontal in "The White Lotus."

The HBO show's season 3 kicked off Sunday night, and Patrick's character, Saxon Ratliff, wasted no time -- he checked into the luxe Thai resort with his family, and then promptly checked out of his clothes in a full-on NSFW scene.

After striking out with the ladies at the resort, Saxon decided to handle business himself in the scene. He hopped out of bed, butt-naked, strolled to the bathroom, and just when you thought that was it … BAM! The camera swung around, and yep, everything was on display!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Needless to say, viewers lost it and flooded X with reactions to the scene -- and in case you were wondering, Patrick confirmed to Esquire he went full Schwarzenegger, with no body double.

If you thought his famous fam would be clutching their pearls, think again -- Arnold knew about the scene ahead of time and even joked on IG, "The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree." Heck, who knows ... Arnold may have passed down some tips!