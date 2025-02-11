Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Love For Son Patrick At 'The White Lotus' Premiere

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proving the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, showing love for his son, Patrick, on the red carpet at "The White Lotus" premiere.

Patrick stars in the new season of the HBO hit series, set in Thailand this year, and invited his star-studded family to celebrate the show’s third season premiere at Paramount Studios on Monday night.

His fiancé, Abby Champion, joined him along with parents Arnold and Maria Shriver, and his sister Katherine. His brother-in-law and box office star Chris Pratt was also in attendance.

The family took a group picture together in one of the rare times we’ve seen them all in one place.

Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff in the show’s new season, who he's described in a recent interview as a "douche that works for his father."

This isn’t Arnold's sons' first foray into acting -- he’s appeared in "The Staircase," in addition to Chris Pratt's hit show, "The Terminal List."