Katherine Schwarzenegger Shades Met Gala, No Longer 'Chic & Classy'

Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't going along with the crowd when it comes to the Met Gala being fashion's biggest night -- instead, she thinks it might be its trashiest event.

Kat re-shared a throwback pic on IG story ... showing her mother, Maria Shriver, and her grandparents, Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver attending the Anna Wintour-hosted event in 2001.

Katherine then took a shady jab at the current attendees with her caption ... "When the met gala was chic and classy."

However, Maria was much more nostalgic, and far less shady in her original post with a series of photos from the Met years ago, saying ... "Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline."

It's unclear what ruffled Katherine's feathers about this year's guest list ... but there were a few nearly naked looks that graced the red carpet.

ICYMI ... singer Tyla rocked a literal sand sculpture as her showing for the gala's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Grammy winner Doja Cat also stunned in a literal wet t-shirt dress by Guram Gvasalia, and actress Elle Fanning's dress resembled handblown glass ... giving the illusion it was completely sheer.

But, outside of that, this year's Met Gala was pretty tame. Worth noting that despite her famous bloodlines, and being married to Chris Pratt ... it appears Katherine's never attended the event.