Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby Number 3

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger just welcomed their third baby -- and the pair took to IG to share the happy news.

There was no baby pics in their Monday post -- just a sweet, simple shot of their son’s name, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, and his Friday birth date.

Their caption kept it simple -- "Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

Chris already has two daughters with Katherine -- Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2 -- so it’s safe to say they’re beyond thrilled to add a little boy to the mix.