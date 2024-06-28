Chris Pratt Says He's Down for Marvel to DC Universe Switcheroo

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Pratt's keeping it real: never say never to jumping from Marvel to the DC Universe -- which seems like a possibility with his director pal James Gunn making the shift with 'Superman!'

We caught up with Pratt Thursday in L.A., and he says he's cool with any DCU role James thinks fits him -- especially since 'Superman' is off the table with actor David Corenswet swinging into action for the iconic role.

Chris Pratt has visited the set of James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/aRiyBAXGS2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 17, 2024 @DiscussingFilm

He basically tells us if a worthwhile flick fits into his packed schedule, he's ready to swoop over to the DCU.

But, if there's one role he's itching to play -- it's his beloved Star-Lord in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise, which of course he made with Gunn.

Chris says if there's a chance to blast off again, count him in!

As you know, Chris ain't the only Hollywood heavyweight in his family -- his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger knows a thing or 2 about iconic roles, and he tells us he's also down to team up for a movie with him.