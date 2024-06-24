David Corenswet in Full Superman Costume, First On-Set Photos

David Corenswet looks about ready to take flight on the set of the new 'Superman' flick ... 'cause he's out in full costume and looking real beefed up in the first on-set pics.

The actor was donning the classic blue and red suit while filming in Cleveland, OH Monday ... looking picture-perfect as the revamped Man of Steel. David wasn't alone on set ... and his scene partner is sure to get comic book fans excited.

Next to Supes, you can see a glimpse of Edi Gathegi's take on Mister Terrific -- another superhero in the DC Universe, who goes on to join the Justice League. He's in this scene with DC too ... confirming that James Gunn's throwing a lot of superheroes in this movie.

While they're shooting in Cleveland right now -- the film is reportedly filming some of its scenes in Atlanta ... which is known for its tax incentives for productions, and is a go-to city for filming these days. Either way, they're out there and cameras are rolling.

This update comes over a month after Gunn shared the first photo of David in the iconic Superman suit where he looked a little worse for wear (maybe after a fight scene). Alongside the upload, the filmmaker confirmed the film's release date -- which is July '25.

Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan round out the cast for the movie ... which is set to kick off James' new vision for the DC Cinematic Universe.