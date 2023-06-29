New Superman David Corenswet Shows Off Giant Bulge in Ocean Shoot
David Corenswet Total Package as Superman!!!
6/29/2023 10:00 AM PT
David Corenswet has been anointed the new Superman, and judging from these pics, he's got more than just bulging biceps.
Folks on the bird app are goin' gaga over the new man of steel ... DC is now dubbed, "Big D*** Superman."
The pics were shot last October in San Pedro, CA. when David was filming the upcoming flick, "The Greatest Hits," with Lucy Boynton.
What's really impressive ... in October the water's really cold, so ....