Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

New Superman David Corenswet Shows Off Giant Bulge in Ocean Shoot

David Corenswet Total Package as Superman!!!

6/29/2023 10:00 AM PT
The New Superman's Bulge -- David Corenswet Is Packin'!
Launch Gallery
What's Packin'?! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

David Corenswet has been anointed the new Superman, and judging from these pics, he's got more than just bulging biceps.

Backgrid

Folks on the bird app are goin' gaga over the new man of steel ... DC is now dubbed, "Big D*** Superman."

The pics were shot last October in San Pedro, CA. when David was filming the upcoming flick, "The Greatest Hits," with Lucy Boynton.

What's really impressive ... in October the water's really cold, so ....

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later