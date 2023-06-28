David Corenswet's Superman Casting Draws Comparisons to Henry Cavill

There's a new Superman in town, but a lot of people are experiencing déjà vu after giving him a once-over ... 'cause the dude looks a hell of a lot like Henry Cavill.

29-year-old David Corenswet was tapped Tuesday to portray the Man of Steel in James Gunn's forthcoming "Superman: Legacy" ... which is a complete reboot of the franchise, and clearly a pivot toward a younger Clark Kent. Rachel Brosnahan's playing the new Lois Lane.

People are complaining that he looks like Henry Cavill…



You won’t believe who Henry Cavill looks like 😳 https://t.co/4YZk5228MV — Discussing Superman (@SupermanEnjoyer) June 27, 2023 @SupermanEnjoyer

Corenswet and Brosnahan's casting got a lot of positive feedback -- especially for him. Frankly, folks seem to think he channels Superman quite well, not just in look but in height too. The guy's 6'4", and is the tallest actor to play Supes since the late Christopher Reeve.

And yes, based on his work in other stuff he's done in showbiz thus far -- "Hollywood," "Pearl," "We Own This City," etc. -- he definitely emanates Kal-El energy. Just look at him!

However, there's also a fair amount of fans who are pointing out the obvious ... namely, his passing resemblance to the last guy who played Superman -- one Mr. Cavill. Sure, he's not necessarily a dead ringer for Henry ... but some feel he's close enough, and they're questioning why Gunn went with someone so similar looking if he wanted a true change.

Of course, with that comparison ... there are gripes, especially from diehards who really wanted Henry back in the tights (AKA, Snyderverse devotees). But, as others have pointed out in the pushback to the "outrage" ... all the Superman actors kinda look like each other.

It's a good point, and not just that ... but Corenswet did seem to be a fan fave in the lead-up to the announcement. Other actors in the running included Tom Brittney and Nicholas Hoult -- but in the end, it seems DC won James and co. over with his audition/screen tests.

Henry himself certainly appears to be over the Superman drama -- this after he was dramatically dropped after briefly being assured he'd be coming back ... but he hasn't commented on Dave taking up the mantle just yet.