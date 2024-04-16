Henry Cavill Confirms Girlfriend is Pregnant, Expecting First Child Together

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend had everyone thinking she had a bun in the oven after stepping out in front of cameras this weekend ... which he's now confirmed as true.

The actor and SO (and soon-to-be baby mama) Natalie Viscuso were photographed in NYC Sunday ... where Nat's belly was noticeably protruding, seemingly showing off a baby bump. Of course, nobody wanted to be rude and presume that to be the case ... at least at first.

On Monday -- during the premiere of HC's new movie -- Access Hollywood finally just asked him about it straight up ... but did so in a somewhat sneaky way, stating it more so as fact.

Check it out ... the reporter asks him if he's ready for fatherhood, and Henry says yeah ... he's excited to bring a kid into the world, which then spurs the official congratulations.

This would be Henry and Natalie's first kid together ... and his first child period. He's been dating NV publicly since at least 2021 -- and they've been going strong ever since.

Natalie is in showbiz too ... albeit, on the production side of things. She's an exec at Vertigo Entertainment ... and is responsible for producing films like "The LEGO Movie" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" ... and lots of others.

Henry, of course, is a bona fide movie star ... and one of the famous "Superman" actors of our time. Now, he's gonna be a dad ... and they're in for one real good-looking baby!