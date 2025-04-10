Teddi Mellencamp Says Dad John is Already Preparing Her Burial Plans

Play video content Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Teddi Mellencamp has agreed to be buried in the family mausoleum -- honoring a request from her father, John Mellencamp, amid her cancer treatments.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star -- who just days ago revealed her cancer is now stage 4 -- shared the morbid conversation on this week's episode of her "Two T's In A Pod" podcast with co-host Tamra Judge, confirming her dad called her 11 times in a row to discuss her burial plans.

She breaks down the whole scenario in the clip ... in short, she says the "Jack and Diane" singer wanted "to make sure" she would be joining the family plot in Indiana. Teddi agreed -- under the condition her kids -- Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5 -- would also have a spot.

John's way of getting the conversation started? "You're doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there." Fair enough.

Making light of the situation, Teddi jokes to Tamra that she's going to get "hot girls never die" engraved on her tombstone.

On a more serious note, Teddi says she is ready to keep fighting her cancer -- but made it clear to her father she doesn't want to be kept alive as a "vegetable" if her health takes a turn for the worst

Teddi first announced she had stage 2 melanoma in 2022 ... and in February, doctors found multiple tumors on her brain, which she underwent surgery to remove. By March, she said her cancer had spread to her lungs -- and earlier this month, she shared that even more tumors were discovered.

In her latest health update on Wednesday, Teddi got candid about how much can change in four months ... sharing an IG photo of herself smiling with long golden locks next to another showing her nearly bald head.