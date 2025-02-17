Teddi Mellencamp's Family Shares Emotional Update on Her Brain Tumor Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp's family is sharing updates on her brain tumor surgery ... and it's getting emotional.

The former 'RHOBH' star underwent emergency surgery to remove two brain tumors and her sister Justice says it's "horrific" to see her suffer through the pain.

Teddi's sister shared a photo on social media from the hospital where Teddi went under the knife ... and Teddi's in bed hooked up to a bunch of tubes and monitoring devices.

Justice says ... "Watching a loved one suffer is horrific. I've tried to get back to everyone who has reached out & I know Teddi will share her journey when she is ready."

Teddi's sister adds ... "She is by far the strongest person I know. So many emotions as I travel home today but her village is the best one I've ever seen and I'm so grateful for them. Your prayers are everything. Thank you."

Edwin Arroyave, Teddi's estranged husband, also shared an update on social media ... posting on Instagram, "Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover."