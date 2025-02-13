Teddi Mellencamp Divorce Still Moving Forward Despite Her Brain Tumors

Teddi Mellencamp received some shocking health news Wednesday ... but, despite finding out her brain is covered in numerous tumors, it hasn't changed anything about her pending divorce.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the reality television star and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, are still going through with their divorce despite her diagnosis.

That said, we're told her health is still a top priority for the family -- and, Edwin actually visited her in the hospital with their three kids Wednesday. They haven't seen her since she underwent surgery though.

Our sources say those who have chatted with Teddi since the surgery say she's been super positive in the midst of her harrowing medical reality.

Teddi's BFF and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards and singer Morgan Wade are among those who've chatted with her -- visiting her in the hospital.

As we reported ... Teddi announced she went to the the hospital after dealing with debilitating headaches for weeks -- and, doctors told her she has multiple tumors on her brain.

She went under the knife yesterday to remove some of the largest tumors ... though she said a number of the smaller ones would be handled by radiation treatment further down the road.

Teddi and Edwin announced their split in the fall ... and, though they claimed the split was amicable, they didn't spend Thanksgiving together -- leading many to wonder how they were getting along.

Our sources want to make it clear ... while the divorce is still on -- it's a discussion for another time, and the focus is very much Teddi's health.