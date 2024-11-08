Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Says They Have a Prenup

Teddi Mellencamp's soon-to-be ex-husband is responding to her recent divorce petition ... and, he's specifically saying they've got a prenup he wants the court to enforce.

Edwin Arroyave filed a response to Teddi's divorce petition in Los Angeles Friday ... listing the date of separation as November 1 despite Teddi's claim they split on October 20.

Arroyave is also claiming there’s a premarital agreement in place ... which he wants to be enforced when it comes time to divvy up the assets.

Even spousal support terms are baked into the prenup, Edwin says ... and, he's asking the judge to honor it.

In her filing, Teddi claimed the exact nature of community assets was unknown at the time ... so, sounds like things could get contentious.

Arroyave is also asking for joint legal and physical custody as opposed to Teddi's desire for primary legal and physical custody ... with "reasonable and frequent visitation" for Edwin.

As you know ... Teddi filed for divorce last Friday -- a day before telling her Instagram followers she was pulling the plug on her marriage.

Teddi and Edwin were married for more than 13 years ... though they admitted to rough patches over the years, especially when they joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."