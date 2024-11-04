'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Teddi Mellencamp Files for Divorce

Teddi Mellencamp is officially pulling the plug on her marriage ... because she's filed for divorce from her husband.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Teddi lists October 20 as the date of separation, and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

It's interesting ... Teddi was still wearing her wedding ring the day after filing for divorce.

Teddi and Edwin have 4 kids together ... 12-year-old Slate, 10-year-old Cruz and 4-year-old Dove ... and, she is seeking primary legal and physical custody, but is open to visitation for Edwin.

The reality TV star is also seeking spousal support ... and she checked the box to block the court's ability to award Edwin spousal support.

As we reported ... Teddi announced Saturday she was getting a divorce from Edwin, saying she made the decision to split after a great deal of consideration.