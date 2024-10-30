Sophie Turner Reflects on Joe Jonas Divorce, 'We Had a Beautiful Relationship'

Sophie Turner's keeping it real about her divorce from Joe Jonas -- saying that while it was no walk in the park, the bitterness wasn't always the name of the game in their relationship.

The actress told Harper's Bazaar she can't spill all the tea on their breakup since the legal stuff is still ongoing, but she emphasized that they had a beautiful relationship during their heyday -- even if it ended on incredibly sad terms.

Sophie's now cozying up with her new British aristocrat BF Peregrine Pearson, and has headed back to her native UK, where she told the publication she's feeling more fulfilled than ever since her split.

The "Game of Thrones" star dished that living with Joe in the States had her feeling like her life was on pause, missing out on key moments with pals -- and that was a total bummer for her.

Now that she's back across the pond, Sophie's daughters are splitting time with Joe in America, and she's calling it a real agony to be without them.

It really shows how much she loves her kids -- she says they've changed her in countless ways, shifting her from feeling anxious and down, to living her life fully for them so they can see her truly enjoying it.