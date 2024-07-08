SOPHIE TURNER JOKES ABOUT DATING IN NEW LIQUEUR AD ... Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner's shaking off her divorce drama from Joe Jonas ... playfully using it as inspo to toast a "fresh start" in a new ad for booze.

Check out the short film ... the "GoT" star seems like she's on the prowl for a new love, telling a French bartender she's after something "different, fun, fresh." It's only near the end you realize it's all part of St-Germain's cheeky global summer campaign.

In the video, Sophie elaborates she's particular and searching for something "bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that's welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet."

You get the double entendre ... it's supposed to play as if Sophie's talking about a new man in her life.

In fact, she goes on to ask the bartender if he thinks she's asking for too much -- before he offers up a St-Germain Hugo Spritz, which she describes as "truly the whole package."

It's all a pretty genius play on her venture into the dating world, and also seems to riff on claims her partying contributed to the breakdown of her marriage to Joe -- something she's consistently denied.

As we reported ... Joe filed for divorce in Sept 2023, and they're still negotiating final terms -- amicably, we're told -- but the exes were able to reach an agreement on custody of their 2 young daughters.