Sophie Turner Considered Terminating First Pregnancy With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner wasn't sure she was ready to become a mom in her early 20s ... admitting she considered all her options at the time, including terminating her first pregnancy.

The "Game of Thrones" actress opened up about her motherhood journey in a new interview with British Vogue, where she admitted she considered not keeping the child ... even asking her estranged-husband, Joe Jonas, what they should do.

As Sophie recounted it ... she discovered she was pregnant while at a retreat in Bali ... saying she sat on the news for a week while discussing it with therapists onsite.

When she did share the news with Joe, Sophie says she threw the pregnancy test at him, asking ... "What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?"

ST admitted she didn't know if she wanted to be a mother at the time, especially during such a "frivolous" period in her life ... but she eventually changed her mind. Sophie and Joe later welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 ... becoming a family of four less than 2 years later with the addition of 2nd daughter, Delphine.

Despite her initial hesitation at becoming a mom ... Sophie suggests its her favorite role to date -- confirming it was actually her idea to have another baby.

She added ... "Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other. They’re so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life."

Sophie and Joe, of course, are no longer together ... as the singer filed for divorce in September. They've been battling it out in the legal system over custody of their 2 daughters -- and Sophie also addressed claims she was a "bad mom" for occasionally going out and enjoying herself, saying she found them to be abhorrent and that she puts her kids first.