Sophie Turner & Boyfriend Flaunt PDA in Paris While Joe Jonas is Down Under

Joe Jonas isn't the only one heating things up abroad -- his ex, Sophie Turner, once again flaunted some PDA with her new boyfriend ... as seen in some steamy new pics.

The "Game of Thrones" alum cuddled up to her British aristocrat boo, Peregrine Pearson, while wandering the streets of Paris amid Fashion Week. It's clear that Sophie and Peregrine are still going very strong ... since they couldn't stop smiling during their romantic outing.

The couple wasn't shy about putting their love on display either -- as they were photographed walking arm-in-arm ... and even shared a smooch or two on the street, something they've made a habit of since going public in October.

This latest display of affection notably comes amid Joe's blossoming relationship of his own, which is also full-steam ahead. ICYMI ... the JoBro singer proved he, too, has 100% moved on from Sophie by rebounding with beauty queen-turned-actress Stormi Bree.

SB even joined JJ down in Australia amid the JoBros' international tour. Stormi was recently with Joe for a yacht outing at the Sydney Harbor -- and participated in some swimming, paddleboarding and day drinking with her boyfriend.

It's clear they're official, just like ST and PP are -- and they're obviously enjoying spending time together ... having previously linked in Los Cabos and Aspen the last several weeks.

Remember -- Joe and Sophie currently have a custody agreement in place for their kids, Willa and Delphine, amid their pending divorce ... so it's unclear if they're in Paris with mom or down under with dad.

In any case, it appears that everyone involved is having a nice March.