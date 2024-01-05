Joe Jonas Goes Skiing with Model Stormi Bree, Fuels Romance Rumors

Joe Jonas is taking things with a former Miss Teen USA titleholder to new heights ... hitting the famed altitude of Colorado for a ski day as he moves on from his ex, Sophie Turner.

The singer hit the slopes Friday in Aspen with Stormi Bree ... which will only make romance rumors snowball.

Joe and Stormi look like they're having a ton of fun at the Colorado resort, yukking it up on the lift and seemingly bonding over the winter sport.

The ski trip comes on the heels of some beach time down in Mexico -- we saw Joe and Stormi earlier this week boarding a private jet in Los Cabos.

Joe's going to be on the move again soon ... Sophie had their kids for Christmas and New Year's with her over in London, and on Sunday she's supposed to drop them off with Joe in NYC.

Sophie's got a new man in her life, British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and they've been hot and heavy from the jump.