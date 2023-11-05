Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Has Dinner with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Brittany Mahomes

11/5/2023 5:59 AM PT

11/5/2023 5:59 AM PT
Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, and More! Girl's Night Out!
Taylor Swift lives in the moment, even hanging with friends who right at this very moment are in the news.

Taylor hit the town -- New York City, that is -- Saturday night with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and, yes ... Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor made her exit from Bond Street restaurant locking arms with Selena and had a grip on Brittany's hand.

As you know, Selena made news this week by posting a kind of hollow Instagram message about Israel and Palestine and then took it down, as if she was shocked she'd get criticism. Gigi and her family have recently weighed in, with her dad comparing Israel to Nazis on an IG post and then taking it down.

joe jonas and sophie turner mediation
Sophie's in the middle of a tricky divorce so she's made news as well. And then, there's Brittany. She's become an insta-best friend of Taylor's since she began dating her husband's go-to guy, Kansas City Chief's star Travis Kelce.

travis kelce and taylor swift
It's unclear, though unlikely, Taylor will jet to Germany today to watch her BF play the Dolphins.

