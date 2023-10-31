Selena Gomez Dragged For Comments On Israel-Palestine War

Selena Gomez is under attack for her comments about the conflict between Israel and Palestine ... with many accusing her of not doing all she can to help those in need.

ICYMI, the singer spoke out Monday about the terrors in the Middle East, condemning torture and murder and saying, "That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

Her words were met with a bunch of hate online -- one person called her out for having "430 MILLION followers" but claiming her "platform is useless," and another wrote, "Only Selena Gomez would find a way to make a genocide about herself."

The "Only Murders in the Building" star also came under fire for a stark difference between her stance on the Israel-Hamas attacks and her views about Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which she spoke out about last year -- in which she said she was donating to the cause.

As we reported, other celebs have gotten called out for their comments about the ongoing conflict -- including former adult film star Mia Khalifa, who lost her gig with Playboy after defending Hamas terrorists.

The entire Hadid family was also getting hundreds of death threats, with Bella's phone number getting leaked ... remember, her sister, Gigi, was met with hate after voicing her pro-Palestinian opinions about the war.