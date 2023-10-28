Gigi & Bella Hadid's Dad, Mohamed, Compares Israel to Nazis

Gigi and Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, apparently thinks there's a lot of similarities between Israelis and Nazis ... a gross comparison that's getting absolutely lambasted online.

Mohamed, who's Palestinian, posted (and deleted) an image that shows a juxtaposition with Nazi Germany and Israel ... listing the things he seems to believe they have in common -- something that was screen-grabbed by countless people and which is now circulating.

Among the traits Mohamed views Nazis and Israelis as sharing ... both being founded on "supremacy" (Arian vs. Jewish, as he puts it); expelling millions from their homes; putting racial groups in ghettos/camps; using dehumanizing language for undesirables; enforced collective punishments; and their "signature method" ... noting Nazis used gas chambers and Israelis use "carpet bombing." In his eyes, there is no difference between the two.

Mohamed added a long caption to this post before he took it down, which read in part ... "And Both added and labeled the victims as Terrorists. regardless of their peacefulness of other activities. Some Palestinians and some jews even changed their names."

He continued ... "The whole world turned a blind eye to the horrible massacre of the Jewish population ... And now they turned the blind eye on the Palestinian massacre." Mohamed goes on to say that he does not condone what Hamas did on Oct. 7 -- slaughtering innocent Israeli civilians -- but he's clearly not signing off on the way Israel has responded after.

That stance, in and of itself, is certainly controversial/debatable ... but his side by side of Israelis, a Jewish state, and the group that once attempted to exterminate them en masse goes far beyond the pale and undermines his point ... and now, he's getting slammed.

Play video content

As we reported ... the Hadids, as a family, have faced death threats since this escalated conflict kicked off -- which is obviously horrible and worthy of condemnation -- but Mohamed here doesn't seem to be trying to put out the fire with stunts like this.

If anything, it's only going to fan the flames.

Gigi and Bella haven't addressed their dad's inflammatory remarks, specifically ... but they have thrown up posts calling on a ceasefire in Gaza over the past 24 hours or so.