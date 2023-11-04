Taylor Swift Dines With Phoebe Bridgers as Travis Kelce Preps for Game

Taylor Swift went out for Friday date night in NYC, but it wasn't with her hunky NFL beau Travis Kelce ... linking up instead with fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers.

Taylor arrived at the famed Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village to grab some grub with Bridgers last evening -- while Kelce was prepping for a football game in Germany.

Taylor looked stylish in her autumn attire, sporting a tan sweater, brown dress pants and chunky heels. Phoebe was wearing all black, which contrasted with her bright silver hair, making her stand out in the crowd.

Minetta Tavern owner Keith McNally later told the media ... Taylor and Phoebe noshed on baked oysters and foie Gras amouse bouche. McNally noted Taylor "really liked" the foie Gras.

After supper, Taylor and Phoebe left the restaurant, but not before Swift posed for photos with the chef. Taylor must have really dug that foie Gras!!

But, not as much as she digs her boyfriend Travis, who will be playing with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins in Germany this Sunday.

Travis was grilled about his relationship with Taylor during a Friday press conference in Frankfurt ahead of the game.

When a reporter asked for an update on their romance, Travis said, "The latest status is, ‘I got to see her last week.'" The journalist also wanted to know if Travis was in love with Taylor, and the tight end replied, ‘I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.'”