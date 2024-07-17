Joe Jonas Says New Album Was Personal Therapy Nearly Year After Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Joe Jonas says his new album served as his own form of therapy nearly a year after he filed to divorce Sophie Turner -- and he's promising some great tunes as a result.

We caught the singer in New York City Wednesday -- where our photog asked him about this project of his that's coming out soon ... the first solo album he's put out in a while, titled "Music for People Who Believe in Love."

Joe's been hyping this thing up as incredibly personal -- which makes sense in light of what he's been going through since he and his wife split up. So, when we asked if he'd been getting on the couch in the lead-up to this ... he had an interesting answer.

Check it out ... Joe says the making of the album was therapy in and of itself -- and it sounds like he's cosigning therapy in general, telling us it's fantastic.

Of course, Joe's been open about going to therapy before -- while he was still married to Sophie, that is -- but him talking about it now carries new significance ... especially considering how acrimonious his split with ST has been at times.

We've seen the ex-Disney Channel star and the 'GoT' actress battle it out in court over custody of their 2 daughters, Willa and Delphine.

While Sophie has moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, Joe had a short-lived romance with actress Stormi Bree ... although, he has since cozied up to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah.