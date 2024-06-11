Joe Jonas' Mystery Beach Date Identified!

Joe Jonas was seen getting cozy with a mystery brunette on a Greek beach, but the mystery didn’t last long ... 'cause she's been identified as Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah.

The singer kept the talking stage with the dark-haired beauty under wraps, because judging by their beach pics, they were already pretty tight -- holding hands, frolicking in the water, and basically attached at the hip while soaking up the sun.

Who exactly is Laila, you ask? Well, she's in the showbiz world herself, having starred in 25 TV series and appeared in 4 movies in her native Lebanon -- all this after starting as a model in music videos.

Besides their shared love for the entertainment world, Laila and Joe have another thing in common: they've both experienced divorce.

Laila tied the knot with Iranian actor Abdallah Abbassi in Dec 2017, but that romance was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment -- they separated by Feb 2018. As for Joe, his marriage to Sophie Turner fizzled out in Sept 2023 when he filed for divorce.