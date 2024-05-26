Joe Jonas, Anya Taylor-Joy Among Star-Studded Monaco Grand Prix Attendees

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix got some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest revving their engines ... with actors, models and more rushing to Europe to watch the action.

Joe Jonas and Anya Taylor-Joy both put on their Sunday best for race day ... while Academy Award winner Jared Leto looked downright tranquil with a peace sign up and his sheer shirt on.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in a barely there bra underneath a leather racing jacket ... ready to model for the Formula 1 circuit any day now it seems.

Travis Scott used the opportunity to share some quality time with his little one ... spending a sweet moment with his daughter, Stormi Webster who he shares with ex Kylie Jenner.

And, Heidi Klum brought the sunshine to already sunny Monaco ... with her cheery personality and huge smile on display for the entire audience to see.

Of course, it's not surprising the race brought out some of the biggest stars in the world ... 'cause they always do. Just look at the pics from the Grand Prix in Miami a few weeks ago -- as many bold-faced names as any awards show.