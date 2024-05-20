Charles Leclerc's Dog, Leo, Poops All Over Paddock After Imola Grand Prix

Play video content

Charles Leclerc had a podium finish at F1's Imola Grand Prix on Sunday ... but his weekend was pretty crappy overall -- thanks to his adorable puppy, Leo, handling his business right in the middle of the paddock!!

The Ferrari superstar placed third in his team's home race ... with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris taking the top two spots respectively.

Leclerc was more worried about No. 2 following the outing, though ... as Leo dropped a deuce while roaming around the team garages -- and the 26-year-old was NOT prepared.

Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz, documented the whole thing on his Instagram ... showing Charles explaining he didn't have a plastic bag on him in case of an emergency -- and scolding the four-legged friend for relieving himself in front of all his peers.

"Leo, not in the middle of the paddock," Leclerc said. "Aye, not in the middle of the paddock."

A noble Ferrari crew member swooped in and took care of the poo ... taking two paper cups and scooping it up as best he could.

Sainz was audibly disgusted ... gagging as it all unfolded.

Leclerc tried to intervene and take care of it himself ... but the crew member insisted on doing the dirty work -- and Charles thanked him for the gesture.

Leclerc is one of the biggest stars in racing, but Leo has taken the sport by storm since he was introduced to the world back in April.