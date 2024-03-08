Carlos Sainz Out of Saudi Arabian GP W/ Appendicitis, Oliver Bearman Replaces

Carlos Sainz's race weekend is over -- the star Ferrari driver will not compete in the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday ... after the team revealed he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

The 29-year-old Spanish driver -- who sat out of Wednesday's media availability -- tried to fight through the illness during practice sessions on Thursday ... but called it the "toughest day" he's ever had in the sport due to the track's high G-Force.

Sainz was hoping to get over the stomach bug and return to full health in time for the race ... but it simply wasn't in the cards.

The team said in a statement he will need surgery to fix the issue ... and Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take his spot in P3, qualifying and the race.

It's a big bummer for Sainz -- he finished third at the Bahrain GP last weekend, ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.