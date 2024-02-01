Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Leaving Mercedes For Ferrari In 2025

A huge shakeup is coming on the Formula One grid ... with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton expected to leave Mercedes -- his home since 2013 -- for Ferrari next year.

Multiple outlets are reporting the shocking development Thursday morning ... and an official announcement could come as early as this afternoon.

39-year-old Hamilton is one of the most dominant drivers in F1 history -- he won six titles with Mercedes from 2014 to 2020 ... after securing his first championship with McLaren in 2008.

There had been rumors connecting Hamilton and Ferrari for a while ... but Sir Lewis temporarily put an end to the speculation when he agreed to a massive, two-year deal with Mercedes in 2024.

According to reports, Hamilton is eligible to opt out of the contract after the 2024 campaign ... which would pave the way for him to join Ferrari -- which currently seats drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc recently inked a long-term contract with Ferrari, and Sainz will seemingly keep the seat warm for Hamilton until this season comes to a close in November.

Hamilton hasn't shied away from his love for Ferrari in the past -- he told ESPN last year he always wondered what it would be like to drive in the team's iconic red.

Ferrari is a historic team in the sport, but has failed to live up to its own standards in recent years.