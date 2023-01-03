Lewis Hamilton, Travis Pastrana, T-Pain Mourn Ken Block's Death, 'Gone Too Soon'

The shocking death of Ken Block has devastated his family and friends in not just the sports world, but the music industry, too ... with everyone from Lewis Hamilton, Travis Pastrana and even T-Pain mourning the legend's passing.

Hamilton -- a 7-time F1 champion -- released a statement Tuesday morning, the day after his "dear friend" died in a snowmobile accident in Utah.

"I am devastated to hear of Ken Block's passing," the 37-year-old said. "He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest."

Hamilton says Block -- who also competed in motocross, skateboarding, and snowboarding -- was a positive person who had "so much talent behind the wheel."

"He will truly be missed and my thoughts and prayers go to his beautiful family."

Pastrana added a heartfelt message ... saying, "To me, Ken was a friend, a rival, a mentor, a boss, a business partner and a fellow family man who was more proud of showing me pictures of his kids go karting than he was of himself doing a worlds first in one of the many 'coolest cars known to man' that he regularly drove the wheels off."

"Ken lived his life to the fullest. Cut too short like so many of the greats before him. Rest in Peace buddy. You will never be forgotten."

Jake Paul also paid tribute to the racing star and DC Shoes co-founder, whom The Problem Child called his "childhood hero."

"Ken Block? Wtf," Paul wrote on Twitter on Monday, "RIP. This new years is brutal."

Jake wasn't the only boxer to show Ken love. Middleweight boxer Nico Ali Walsh -- grandson of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali -- tweeted a photo of him and Block in his racing gear.

I’m absolutely devastated to hear about the tragic passing of Ken Block. An extreme talent and all around cool, down-to-earth guy. My heart goes out to his family… pic.twitter.com/H4VqRBJ8hI — Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) January 3, 2023 @NicoAliX74

"I’m absolutely devastated to hear about the tragic passing of Ken Block," Walsh said, "An extreme talent and all around cool, down-to-earth guy. My heart goes out to his family…"

Block's untimely death also hit T-Pain extremely hard ... the rapper/producer penned an emotional note after Block's passing.

"Lost a f***ing legendary person bro. My whole driving/drifting passion was built off this man 😥 bro I’m broken right now. I’ve never f***ed with somebody I’ve never met so hard."

"S**t is unreal bro. I really wish this s**t was a joke"

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep hill when it upended and landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.