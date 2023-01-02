Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach With Pirate Helmets ... For Bowl Game

The Mississippi State football team will pay tribute to the late Mike Leach during its bowl game on Monday ... by wearing custom pirate helmets in honor of the legendary college coach.

The Bulldogs just unveiled the special lids to pay tribute to the coach's famous "Pirate" nickname ... hours before they play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The maroon and white helmets feature a flag with a skull and an eye patch ... with Leach's initials "ML" centered in between two swords.

Mississippi State released a hype video ahead of Monday's contest ... showing off the helmets with the caption, "Swing. Your. Sword."

The stadium's iconic pirate ship also has a memorial set up for Coach ... including flowers and a framed picture.

A fitting captain on deck 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/VUMMCMjEF7 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 2, 2023 @HailStateFB

As we reported, the legendary head coach died in December ... due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. The loss shocked the entire football community ... with former players, coaches and colleagues sharing their condolences.