Lewis Hamilton Rips Florida's LGBTQ+ Laws, Will Wear Rainbow For Miami GP

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton went off on Florida's LGBTQ+ legislation ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, calling the host state's laws "not good at all" ... and vowing to wear a rainbow on his helmet in solidarity with those impacted by the measures.

The 38-year-old Mercedes driver -- who has been a strong advocate for equality throughout his career -- was asked about the controversial law referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill and other recent actions taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis when speaking with reporters on Thursday ... and he's pissed.

"It's not good at all," Hamilton said. "I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back."

And if his words weren't enough, the 7-time champion said anyone who sees him compete this weekend will know exactly where he stands on the topic -- even seemingly comparing it to the human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

"I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi."

Of course, DeSantis recently expanded on the bill that would prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity during lessons among other issues ... which has also garnered backlash from former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.

Hamilton stopped short of saying F1 should avoid events in Florida, saying it's not up for him to decide ... but added he has been keeping tabs on all things politics within the state -- and he's against what's going on.

"I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it. I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend and I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it."

Hamilton's comments come months after the FIA initially said it would prohibit drivers from making political statements ... before the governing body loosened its stance.