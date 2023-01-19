F1 Stars Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly Shoot Hoops With Tony Parker, Joakim Noah

Play video content Twitter / @NBAFrance

Ex-NBA All-Stars Tony Parker and Joakim Noah teamed up with some of the fastest athletes on the planet for a game of pickup basketball on Thursday -- Formula 1 superstars Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly!!

The cool moment went down as part of the league's festivities in Paris this week ... with the guys tossin' the rock around with actor Darko Perić.

Of course, the Ferrari and Alpine drivers are phenomenal on the track ... but as for the hardwood?? Not so much. In fact, Pierre -- who's become tight with Michael Jordan recently -- hilariously gets away with a clear double dribble.

But it was all in good fun ... and no one appeared to be taking it seriously. After all, everyone was wearing street clothes.

As for the REAL ball going on in Paris, the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls are currently going at it ... with big names like Magic Johnson and Lil Baby in attendance for the matchup.