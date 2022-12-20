Formula One Bans Drivers From Making Unapproved Political Statements At Races

Any Formula One driver looking to send a message next season will have to get permission from the higher-ups first ... 'cause the org.'s governing body just instituted a ban on unapproved political statements at races.

The decision comes after a rise in activism throughout the sport in recent years ... with Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton leading the charge in spreading awareness by wearing slogans on shirts under his race suit.

The 7-time champion has worn "Black Lives Matter" and "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on his shirts in the past ... and recently retired star Sebastian Vettel has also shown solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community with his wardrobe as well.

The FIA's new rule now forbids "the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA."

The only exceptions to the rule will include any statements that are given the OK prior to being displayed.