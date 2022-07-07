Racing Legend Carlos Sainz Sr. Hospitalized After Wild Extreme E Crash, 'Lot Of Pain'

Racing legend Carlos Sainz Sr. -- the father of F1 superstar Carlos Sainz -- was hospitalized after a scary crash at the Extreme E Island X-Prix in Sardinia ... but thankfully, it sounds like he's going to be okay.

60-year-old Sainz -- who races for the Acciona | Sainz XE team in the off-road series -- was leading the pack when he was hit by Johan Kristoffersson of Rosberg X Racing, which caused his vehicle to flip and roll.

carlos sainz sr. experienced a big crash today. he managed to exit the car but he doesn’t appear to be fine. :( pic.twitter.com/IZgEfNXz0c — ً (@forsainz) July 7, 2022 @forsainz

Sainz was eventually able to get out of the car ... but it was clear he was in a lot of pain.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was checked out by a medical team ... but in a statement just minutes ago, he made it clear he's still hurting.

"Luckily all the medical checks were fine and I have just been released from the hospital, although I feel quite a lot of pain," Sainz said on Twitter.

Kristoffersson was handed a 30-second penalty as a result of the accident ... which Sainz scoffed at.

"I am really disappointed nevertheless with what happened on the track and even more so with the fact that there was only a 30-second penalty for who caused this big accident."

"In over 40 years in motorsports, this is one of the most serious actions that I have ever seen without an exemplary penalty. Thanks a lot to everyone for your messages of support."

Sainz is a two-time World Rally Championship winner ... and has received numerous awards for his success in racing.

Sainz Jr. is fresh off his first win as a Formula 1 driver ... winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday.