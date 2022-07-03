F1's Zhou Guanyu In Terrifying Crash At British GP, 'Halo Saved Me'

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a massive accident during the first lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday -- flipping his car and skidding before tumbling over the tire barrier -- but miraculously, he escaped without serious injury.

The crash happened moments into the race ... when Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly tried to squeeze between Zhou and Mercedes' George Russell ... making contact with Russel, who then bumped into Zhou.

F1 accident at the British Grand Prix today



Zhou Guanyu gave an update after the crash that he is OK 🙏



(via @Taaaanxo) pic.twitter.com/RSXXPys9RY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022 @BleacherReport

Russell spun out as a result of the incident ... and as soon as a red flag was declared, he jumped out of his car and ran over to Zhou to see if he could help.

23-year-old Zhou -- F1's first Chinese driver -- was removed from his car and stretchered off the scene ... and received an immediate medical evaluation.

Zhou tweeted a positive update on his status shortly after ... thanking the car's halo protective barrier for saving his life.

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022 @ZhouGuanyu24

Williams' Alex Albon was also in a multiple-car accident after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel hit him from the back. Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Esteban Ocon were also involved, but were able to continue on in the race.

Albon was transferred to the medical center, but is okay. Ocon eventually had to retire his car due to a fuel pump issue.

The rest of the race was nothing short of exciting -- Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. finished P1 for the first time in his career ... with Red Bull's Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes rounding out the rest of the podium.

Tom Cruise was present for the race ... chatting up Hamilton after the checkered flag.