F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Returns to Racing 3 Weeks After Breaking Jaw in Cycling Crash

Great news for Formula One driver Fernando Alonso -- the 2-time champ says he's ready to return to the track ... just 3 weeks after breaking his jaw in a gnarly cycling accident.

The 39-year-old racing star was road cycling in Switzerland last month when he was hit by a car that was attempting to turn into a supermarket parking lot.

Alonso was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors performed surgery to repair a fracture to his upper jaw.

Now, just 3 weeks later ... Alonso says he's ready to get back behind the wheel of his race car to compete in the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.

Before the accident, Alonso hadn't competed in an F1 race since 2018 -- and was excited to get back on the track.

"I feel great and in the best shape I’ve ever been before both physically and mentally," Alonso told media Tuesday.

"I’ve been preparing myself for this comeback for quite a while now and I have a fresh motivation. I’m ready!"

Alonso insists his preparation and his overall fitness level are still top-notch -- despite the damage to his mouth.

Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi also spoke about Alonso's recovery at the team's car launch on Tuesday .. saying he fully expects FA to compete right off the bat.

"He had a bad accident. A bike accident is rarely something that goes easy, but he was lucky, and he ended up only suffering from his jaw."

"So besides the necessary surgery and care on his jaw, the rest is totally fine. Fernando is completely fit. He is totally operational."

Alonso has been training like crazy following the crash ... and has posted updates of his own via Instagram.

"We are even surprised that he's recovered so quickly," Rossi added. "He confirmed to us almost immediately after the incident that he will be here in Bahrain, which has been confirmed with his doctors."