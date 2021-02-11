F1 Champ Fernando Alonso Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Biking

Breaking News

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car while out cycling in Switzerland this week ... this, according to multiple reports.

The 2-time champ was out training with his team when he was hit by a vehicle near his home in Lugano, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Alonso's Alpine F1 team released a statement confirming the accident ... saying Alonso was "conscious and well in himself” and would have a further examination on Friday.

FYI -- Alonso spends a lot of time on the bike when he's not behind the wheel ... and frequently shares snaps of his cycling on Instagram.

X-rays showed Alonso could have suffered multiple fractures .. and it is believed he may have fractured his jaw.

The accident throws a wrench in Alonso's planned comeback -- the driver was set to make his return to F1 for the first time since 2018 ... and the season starts March 28 in Bahrain.