Formula 1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Apologizes for Groping Woman In 'Inappropriate' IG Video

Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin is apologizing for his "inappropriate behavior" in a video he posted on social media ... in which he gropes an unsuspecting woman's chest.

In the video, which was posted (and since deleted) from Mazepin's Instagram page ... you can see the 21-year-old reach over and grab a female's chest while the two are riding in a car together. The woman reacts by trying to block her chest and then she flips him the middle finger.

"I would like to apologize for my recent actions both in terms of my own inappropriate behavior and the fact that it was posted onto social media," Mazepin said in a statement.

"I am sorry for the offense I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team."

He continued, "I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this."

His bosses on the Haas F1 team ripped the driver over the video -- calling the footage "abhorrent."

"Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media," the racing team said.

"Additionally, the very fact the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time."

Mazepin is an up-and-coming driver in racing -- or at least he was before this incident.

He's been driving in Formula 2 -- and Haas had planned on moving him to F1 for the 2021 season.